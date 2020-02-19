|
Herrington, Vincent "Chesty" Passed away peacefully at the Bridge Hospice, Warkworth on Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late June Nicholson. Loving Father of Dave (Joy) Herrington, Donna (Ray Phillips), Dan (Anita) Herrington, Debbie (Doug McKnight. Step father & best pals of Russ Nicholson (Amie), Ken Nicholson (Pam), Kory Nicholson (Brooke), Diane Nicholson - Chennette (Tim). Proud grandfather and great grandfather. Cherished brother, Chesty will be truly missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Campbellford on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at WEAVER Life Centre, 77 Second St. Campbellford. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Bridge Hospice or the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation. Online guestbook and condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020