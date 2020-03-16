|
Peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday March 13th, 2020 at PRHC. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth (2004). Loving mother of Gerry (Donna), Marilyn (Larry Warner), Gord, Barb (Warren Lynch) and Brian (Delores). Proud Nana of Dawn Lynn (Terry), Jeff (Charlene), Shawna (Mike), Crista (Gary), Jason (Melissa), Ashley (Brandon), Cole (Krystal), Ben (Andra), Pam (Steve), Chad (Lorrisa), Michael (Wavey), Emily (Shawn) and pre-deceased by Ryan. Great Nana to 16 great grandchildren. Joan will also be sadly missed by her siblings, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Reception and interment of cremated remains, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Nisbett Funeral Home.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 16, 2020