Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nisbett Funeral Home - Peterborough
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola "Joan" Kent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola "Joan" Kent Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday March 13th, 2020 at PRHC. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth (2004). Loving mother of Gerry (Donna), Marilyn (Larry Warner), Gord, Barb (Warren Lynch) and Brian (Delores). Proud Nana of Dawn Lynn (Terry), Jeff (Charlene), Shawna (Mike), Crista (Gary), Jason (Melissa), Ashley (Brandon), Cole (Krystal), Ben (Andra), Pam (Steve), Chad (Lorrisa), Michael (Wavey), Emily (Shawn) and pre-deceased by Ryan. Great Nana to 16 great grandchildren. Joan will also be sadly missed by her siblings, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Reception and interment of cremated remains, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Nisbett Funeral Home.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -