Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian LIGHTFOOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Rebecca "Betty" (Deyell) LIGHTFOOT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Rebecca "Betty" (Deyell) LIGHTFOOT Obituary
Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital on March 14, 2020 at the age of 72. Dear mother of Dan (Melinda), Dean and Dwayne Haddlesey. Cherished grandmother of Becky Haddlesey (Chris), Natasha (Bill) Johnston, Nicole Haddlesey, Alyssa Haddlesey (Jeremy), Devon Haddlesey and great-grandmother to Colton Stewart, Austin Stewart, Bryson Stewart, Nash Haddlesey and Adley Johnston. Beloved sister of Connie (Gary) Shaw and Joy (Terry) Blatz. Predeceased by siblings Bob Deyell, Bonnie (Ron) Edgerton, Mary (Larry) Parkes and Mark Deyell. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Hospital for Sick Kids would be appreciated. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace United Church, 581 Howden Street, at a later date. Online condolences can be made at AshburnhamFuneral.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -