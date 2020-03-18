|
Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital on March 14, 2020 at the age of 72. Dear mother of Dan (Melinda), Dean and Dwayne Haddlesey. Cherished grandmother of Becky Haddlesey (Chris), Natasha (Bill) Johnston, Nicole Haddlesey, Alyssa Haddlesey (Jeremy), Devon Haddlesey and great-grandmother to Colton Stewart, Austin Stewart, Bryson Stewart, Nash Haddlesey and Adley Johnston. Beloved sister of Connie (Gary) Shaw and Joy (Terry) Blatz. Predeceased by siblings Bob Deyell, Bonnie (Ron) Edgerton, Mary (Larry) Parkes and Mark Deyell. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Hospital for Sick Kids would be appreciated. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace United Church, 581 Howden Street, at a later date. Online condolences can be made at AshburnhamFuneral.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020