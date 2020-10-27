Unexpectedly, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Sandra Marion. Predeceased by his first wife, Lee Rishor. Loving father of Chris Lepp (Laura Stevenson) and Kimily Shortell. Proud grandfather of Charleigh, Chloe, Jakob, and Madison. Dear brother of Vera Campbell, Rudy Lepp, Anita MacPherson, Ed Lepp and Vivian Kramer. Waldy will be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to friends Bob and Madoline Danby, and Bev and Roland Brundle, who stayed close by during the last few months. In keeping with Waldy's wishes, cremation has taken place and private arrangements have been made. If so desired, donations to Myeloma Canada would be greatly appreciated by his family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
"Gone from us too soon, but the wonderful memories you left with us will be forever cherished."