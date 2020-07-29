Wallace English

Peacefully with his loving daughter at his side in his home in Bridgenorth on Monday, July 27, 2020. Wally English, beloved husband of the late Lois English (nee Willard) was in his 90th. Cherished father of Katherine English-Almas (late Garry) and the late Barbara Marriott. Cherished brother of Menola Butson (Bill) and Faye Pinkerton (Christie); and brother-in-law of Beth Wells (late Doug), late Bruce Willard (late Mary), late Norman Willard (late Marjorie) and late Marie Porter (Jim). Missed by his tuxedo cat Caleb and fondly remembered by his nephews and nieces. Family will receive visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of the late Wally English will follow in the chapel on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Mr. Harvey Conway officiating. Registration is required to attend the visitation and service. To register for Wally's visitation or service please call the funeral home at 705-384-5802 or email at ofh-mc@bellnet.ca. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place and masks are mandatory. Interment at the Strong Cemetery in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to Samaritan's Purse or the Billy Graham Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com