|
|
CANNING, Walter - Passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Extendicare Peterborough at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley for over 63 years who passed July 24 of this year. Loving father of Greg and his wife Shelly and Mark and his wife Michelle. Poppa will be sadly missed by Steve, Jake (Tiffany), Brent (Michelle), Kayla (Matt) and Zachary and Great Poppa of Leo. Dear brother of Colleen Kelly (Terry), Florena Curry and the late Ruth Canning, John Canning and brother-in-law of Gordon Martin (the late Mary) and the late Allan (Anne) and Ivan (Marion). Walter will be fondly remembered by many friends and relatives. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 MONAGHAN ROAD S., 705-745-3211. A Funeral Service will commence at 11 a.m. in the Nisbett Chapel. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. The family would like to Thank the wonderful staff of Extendicare Peterborough, Dr. Spink and nurse Tracy for their care and compassion during Walter and Shirley's stay there. In memory of Walter, if desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.