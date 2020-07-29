At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, July 13, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Gerda (nee Baschin) for 55 years. Loving father of Martin Kuehne (Sue), Dirk Kuehne (Doris), Gabriele Zeppan, Elizabeth Sloan (Jim) and the late Susanne Kuehne. Cherished opa of Melissa (Andrew), Michael, Samantha, Alisha and Natasha and uropa of Ryker. In accordance with Walter's wishes, cremation has taken place. In memory of Walter, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com