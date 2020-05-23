Walter entered into the Spirit World suddenly at his home on Thursday May 21, 2020. Walter Taylor of Curve Lake in his 61st year. Walter had a very unique sense of humour that will be missed by many. He was a graduate of Lakefield District Secondary School, coached a men's hockey team from Curve Lake for many years and was an avid canoe racer. As an iron worker with Local 721, Walter helped build the Confederation Bridge from New Brunswick to P.E.I. He was the well-known King of the Red Locust Hunt Camp and a mentor to all. He will be remembered as the 'centre of the world' for all of his family. Loved and missed by his daughters Christina (Peter), Ashley (Shane), Nickie (Granger) and Sara, and his 3 grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by his siblings Ellen (Glenn), J.C. (Brian), Susie, Florence, Gayle, Kathy (Allan) and Joe (Wendy). Dear uncle of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Special friend to Tracey Taylor. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Gordon, sister Beatrice (Bob) and brother-in-law Jim Lippert. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Walter's Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, www.hendrenfuneralhomel.com or 705-652-3355. For those who wish, the family will be attending the sacred fire at Walter's home until early Sunday evening, May 24, 2020.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 23, 2020.