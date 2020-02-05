|
Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Doris). Loving father of Marie Hill, Marilyn Doughty (Brad), Michael Shpikula (Pearl) and the late Michelle Hodgins. Proud grandfather of Christine Hill (Paul Kwan), Michael Hill (Sona), David Hill (Dominique Jolicoeur), Carolyn Hill (Darren Cliff), Laura Hill (Brennan Garland), Michael Shpikula and Victoria Shpikula. Sadly missed by sister Donna Mayor (Peter). Predeceased by parents Joseph and Olga and by his sister Dorothy Wyrstiuk (the late Walter). A private family interment has taken place at the Highland Park Cemetery. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday February 8th, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough. In memory of Walter, donations to Christian Victory Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020