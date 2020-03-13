|
Peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at the age of 62. Loving mother of Treasa, Ricky, Tanya and Belynda (Adam). Proud grandmother of Ashley, Cheyenne, Taylor, Rhianna, Dylan, Daniel, Brooklyn and Kylee. Dear great grandmother of 5 great grandchildren. Sister of Walter and Debbie. Predeceased by her siblings Lee and Kenny. Wanda was greatly loved and will be missed by all her friends and family. A visitation will be held at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road South, Peterborough on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 from 10 - 12 pm. A Memorial Service will begin at 12 pm in the chapel with a reception to follow. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 13, 2020