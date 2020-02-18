Home

COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
(705) 745-4683
Warren Scott Brierley Obituary
Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in his 55th year. A devoted family man, Warren was the beloved husband of Judy, the loving father of Samantha, Bill, Scott, Kristin, Andy and Olivia; and the proud Poppa of Shayna, Darius, Addison, Korie, Fate, and Anya. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many brothers and sisters and their families. In keeping with Warren's wishes no services will be held. The family sincerely thanks the staff of the PRHC ICU unit for their comfort and care. In honour of Warren, donations to the Heart and Stroke foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 18, 2020
