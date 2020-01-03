Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne "Blackie" CLARKE

Add a Memory
Suddenly at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved father of Sarah Clarke (Mike Farley), and Joseph Clarke. Cherished Poppy of Erianna. Dear brother of Lloyd (Dianne), Clyde, Marilyn, the late Roy, Barbara, Dale (Colleen), Donna and Jr. Sadly missed by Kathleen Clark. There will be a Celebration of Wayne's Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 PM. In memory of Wayne and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -