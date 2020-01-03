|
Suddenly at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved father of Sarah Clarke (Mike Farley), and Joseph Clarke. Cherished Poppy of Erianna. Dear brother of Lloyd (Dianne), Clyde, Marilyn, the late Roy, Barbara, Dale (Colleen), Donna and Jr. Sadly missed by Kathleen Clark. There will be a Celebration of Wayne's Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 PM. In memory of Wayne and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com