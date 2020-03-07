|
Passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Wes was 88 years young. Beloved husband of Dot (Yearwood) for 64 years. Loving father of Bob (Sandy), Sandy Scholes (Brian), and Wayne (Karen). Dear grandfather of Michael, Ryan, Ali, Victoria (Mostafa), Wes and the late Christopher. Much loved brother-in-law of Marge and the late June. Wes was born in Montreal and grew up in Verdun. He met Dot, his soulmate and love of his life, while they were both working at the Bell Telephone company. They married in 1955, and soon after began their family, raising their children in Verdun, Châteauguay, Toronto and Cavan. While working in Montreal, Wes attended Sir George Williams University (Concordia) in the evenings, where he obtained both his B. Com and BA. Wes and Dot always enjoyed treasure hunting together; so much so, that after working 21 years at the Bell, he and Dot decided to pursue their passion full-time and moved to Cavan, opening The Little Barn Antiques & Books almost 50 years ago. Wes was also a lifelong Philatelist; his passion for stamp collecting ignited his lifelong enthusiasm for history, geography and world issues. He was a long-time member of the Kawartha Stamp Club, Peterborough. Wes was forever a devoted family man...coaching softball, building rinks, playing with his dog Spot, encouraging travel; he loved to watch and support all of his children and grandchildren. Although he didn't travel extensively, one of the highlights for him was his trip to Ireland with Dot. There he enjoyed the beautiful scenery of his father's birthplace, and met many of his Irish cousins for the first time. He was a lifelong Chicago Blackhawks fan, which took courage while growing up in Montreal. He was fortunate to witness all 6 of their Stanley Cup wins and to visit Chicago to watch a game at the old Stadium. Wes will be fondly remembered by his many good friends, some of whom he's known since High School in Verdun, others met through antiquing, stamps or a shared love of good conversation. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Wes's Life will be held March 28th from 1-4pm, Tributes at 2pm, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 317 Hunter St W. Peterborough. Donations in Wes's memory may be made to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation through www.communityalternative.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 7, 2020