Passed away at home, surrounded by familly on June 30, 2020 at the age of 64. Son of the late David and Barbara Chambo (nee Higgins). Great husband for 45 years to Donna. Beloved father of Richard Chambo(Steph), Billy Chambo Jr. and James Chambo. Brother to Deborah Killian (Calvin), John Chambo (Chris), Coral-Lee Farr (Chris) and the late Muriel. Dearly loved and adored grandfather of Angel, Cassidy, Bannan, Gracie and Addie. Bill will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. It was Bill's wish to be cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com