1/1
Wilhelmine M. COONS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilhelmine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Friday December 4, 2020. Wilhelmine (Northey) of Peterborough in her 102nd year. Wife of the late Norman Elwood Coons (1994). Beloved mother of Stanley (Diane) and Doreen Janveaux (Pete). Cherished grandmother of Kevin Coons (Laureen), Brad Coons (Jamey), Donna Simmonds (Joel), Laurie Eagles (Brad), Brenda Webster and step grandchildren Aaron Janveaux (Leigh Anne) and Vanessa Greeff (Fred). Loved by 10 great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Nellie and William Northey, son-in-law James Webster, brother Stuart Northey (Dorothy) and sister Muriel Horne (Sandy). A private funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Lakefield. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved