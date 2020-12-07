Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Friday December 4, 2020. Wilhelmine (Northey) of Peterborough in her 102nd year. Wife of the late Norman Elwood Coons (1994). Beloved mother of Stanley (Diane) and Doreen Janveaux (Pete). Cherished grandmother of Kevin Coons (Laureen), Brad Coons (Jamey), Donna Simmonds (Joel), Laurie Eagles (Brad), Brenda Webster and step grandchildren Aaron Janveaux (Leigh Anne) and Vanessa Greeff (Fred). Loved by 10 great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Nellie and William Northey, son-in-law James Webster, brother Stuart Northey (Dorothy) and sister Muriel Horne (Sandy). A private funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Lakefield. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.