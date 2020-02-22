|
Passed away peacefully at his home in Burlington, Ontario on February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family after a battle with complications with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Bill was born 79 years ago in Bancroft, Ontario, grew up in Foxboro and attended Belleville Collegiate Institute (BCI). He raised his family in Scarborough and later retired in Peterborough before recently moving to Burlington to be closer to family. After graduating high school, Bill worked as an auto mechanic before changing to banking at the Royal Bank of Canada. Bill spent the bulk of his career as a financial adviser initially with London Life and finally Status Financial. An avid tennis player into his late 70s, he and his wife Kathy enjoyed camping with their family and friends in the 70s and 80s at the Sandbanks near Picton, ON, backpacking through Europe, and vacationing throughout North America and the Caribbean. They enjoyed spending evenings with friends playing cards and listening to country music, particularly his favorites George Jones and Johnny Cash. Bill married Kathy (nee Bearisto) over 56 years ago, after falling in love with her on a blind date and proposing on their second. His love and guidance will be missed by his daughters Patti (Bill) and Karen (Steve). Proud grandfather and Poppy to Natalie, Laura, Jacklyn, Steven and James and loving brother to Edna Landers (Ken) and Vera Mellott (Fred d.). He will be fondly remembered by his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are invited to join the family at his daughter Karen's house in Burlington on Saturday, February 22nd between 1 and 4 p.m. Contact Karen at [email protected] for address and directions. At Bill's request the immediate family will be attending a private cremation followed by burial in Foxboro, ON in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the sickkidsfoundation.com and BC Children's Hospital (bcchildrens.ca) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020