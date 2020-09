Passed away in Ottawa on September 23rd. He is survived by his wife Betty McKenzie and daughters Dale, Tracy, and Susan. Bill was born in 1930 in Peterborough. He joined the Airforce in 1954. His whole career was spent travelling the world where he rose to the rank of Major. They spent their latter years in Ottawa. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated in Ottawa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store