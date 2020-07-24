Art was an owner operator of his own trucking company as the love for trucks was his passion and the love of his life Rose supported him in his passion. We know he was a deeply caring man throughout all of his years. He will be sadly missed. William Arthur "Art" Buchanan suddenly passed away at Campbellford Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Rose-adele Buchanan of Buckhorn. Father of Wilfred, Dave, Gordon Buchanan and Dean Melanson. Grandfather of Justin Cochrane, Madison and Ashlyn, Brandon and several great-grandchildren. Brother of Dorothy, Linda, Patsy, Carolyn andthe late Earl and Gerald. Predeceased by his parents Delbert and Helen Buchanan. Art will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Especially loved and missed by cousins Anita (Ann), Charlie, Giordanella. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic a celebration of life will take place at a later time. Donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.