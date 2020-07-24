1/1
William Arthur "Art" BUCHANAN
Art was an owner operator of his own trucking company as the love for trucks was his passion and the love of his life Rose supported him in his passion. We know he was a deeply caring man throughout all of his years. He will be sadly missed. William Arthur "Art" Buchanan suddenly passed away at Campbellford Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Rose-adele Buchanan of Buckhorn. Father of Wilfred, Dave, Gordon Buchanan and Dean Melanson. Grandfather of Justin Cochrane, Madison and Ashlyn, Brandon and several great-grandchildren. Brother of Dorothy, Linda, Patsy, Carolyn andthe late Earl and Gerald. Predeceased by his parents Delbert and Helen Buchanan. Art will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Especially loved and missed by cousins Anita (Ann), Charlie, Giordanella. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic a celebration of life will take place at a later time. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 24, 2020.
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Rose
We were so so sorry to hear of Art's passing. We will remember him as a man that always had a smile on his face. You are in our thoughts and hearts.
Hugs and kisses
Flip and Cindy
Cindy Blizzard
Friend
