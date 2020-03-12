Home

COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
(705) 745-4683
More Obituaries for William BRIOUX
William BRIOUX

William BRIOUX Obituary
BRIOUX, William The family of Bill Brioux sadly announces his passing on Monday, March 9, 2020 in his 70th year. Loving husband and best friend for 45 years to Adele (nee Murray). Cherished father of James (Angela), Kelli (Matt) Carey, and Mike. Devoted Papa of Trinity, Destiny, Serenity, Brooklyn, Abby and Luca. Devoted brother of Rick (Mary), Dave (Ilene), Anne (Brian) Carter, Susan (Mike) Gerard and Jayne (Paul) Hunt. Predeceased by his parents William Sr and Joyce (Maynard) and his father and mother in law Frank and Rhena Murray. Proud brother in law of Sharon Murray (late Bill), Barb Scott (late Terry Code), Theresa Goudy-late Byron (Clare Bates) and the late Maureen Simpson, Lois (Allan) Baker, Jane Murray (Dale Byer), Michelle (John) Bagshaw, Bonnie (Bruce) Sullivan, Denise (Denis) Scully. Much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bill was a retired Butcher, talented carpenter, and enjoyed golfing with his brothers and sons. Visitation will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours Church, 513 Ennis Road, Ennismore on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Bill's family has requested donations to either The Hospital for Sick Children Neuroscience Research or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 12, 2020
