William (Bill) Brioux
The Family of William (Bill) Brioux would like to express our sincere thank you to the numerous people who came to our aid at the time of his sudden passing. To the Selwyn Fire Dept.EMS and PRHC Emergency Dept.for their tireless efforts, we are forever grateful. To our neighbors, friends and family for their many acts of kindness, we are humbled. To Dean Gemmiti and staff at Comstock Funeral Home for such care and compassion, thank you. To Father Dominique for celebrating Bill's mass and St. Martin's CWL for the lovely lunch, thank you. To the Brioux and Murray Families for walking with us through the most difficult time of our lives, heart warming. BIll was a devoted brother, brother-in-law and uncle, but to us he was the Best Dad, most Precious Papa and dearest Soulmate one could ask for. Watch over us Bill. Love you always. Happy Birthday. Adele and Family

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 5, 2020.
