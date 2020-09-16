1/1
William "Ronald" CLARK
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Lennox & Addington County General Hospital in Napanee on Friday, September 11, 2020 in his 78th year. Loving son of Bernice Clark and the late Herb Clark. Beloved husband of Judy Lamers. Cherished dad of Melanie Nash (Ray), Katie Watson and Julie Ballance (Don). Treasured grandpa of Lindsay, Jenna and Cooper Nash, Kennedy and Madison Watson, River, Harper and Piper Ballance. Survived by his brothers Rick Clark (Bonnie) and David Clark (Jan). Ron will be greatly missed by his best friend and companion Coco, his chocolate lab. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Lui, Dr. L. Touzel, Dr. Koester and to the special nurses in the chemo unit, Nicole, Natasha and Trudy for all of their care and compassion. Family and Friends will be received at the Deseronto Pentecostal Church, 465 Dundas Street, Deseronto on Saturday, September 19, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the church. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to your local Humane Society, Canadian Cancer Society or the Deseronto Pentecostal Church in memory of Ron. Due to COVID restrictions as per the public health unit, mandatory COVID 19 protocols will be in effect, including physical distancing inside the Church and face mask are required at all times. IN THE CARE OF M.J. SMITH & SON FUNERAL HOME 78 CENTRE STREET DESERONTO, ONTARIO 613-396-2310

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Smith Funeral Home
78 Centre Street
Deseronto, ON K0K 1X0
(613) 396-2310
