1924-2020 In his 96th year Bill passed away on January 12th after a courageous battle with Cancer, shortly after his youngest daughter, Candis Hatzis on December 17, 2019. Bill was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. Bill is survived by his wife Dorothy (nee, Williams) after 71 years of marriage and his daughter Deborah Waites. Bill was a WWII Veteran who spoke little of his time in the Army. Bill retired from The Becker Milk Company after 28 years in 1989 as Director of Engineering at age 65. The family thank the staff and Volunteers at PRHC PALLIATIVE CARE WARD who provided Bill with comfort and care over the past two and half years. Cremation has taken place as per Bill's request there will be no Service or Funeral. Donations can be made to a .
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020