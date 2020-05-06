Born in Red Lake Ontario on December 7, 1971, this bright young man with his infectious grin and indomitable will was replete with Grit and Determination. On May 3, 2020, Bill's Soul was accepted by, and returned to The Creator. He is survived by his Parents Gordon and Charlotte (Juriga) of Ennismore, his Brother Andrew of Peterborough, Step-Brothers Chad (Tanya) and Jason (Lori) Juriga of Bridgenorth and Step-Mom Catherine (Ducharme) (Wally) of Peterborough, predeceased by his Step-Dad Richard (Juriga) of Ennismore. In lieu of cards and flowers, Bill requests that donations be made to The Brock Mission, Kawartha Food Share and to The Nogojiwanong Friendship Centre. To all of these agencies, a profound Thank You (Chi Miilgwech). To Dr. Crane, Dr. Teelak and the nurses and staff at PRHC, we are deeply grateful for the care and kind attention Bill received. They say that "Angels walk amongst us"... To be sure, they are in abundance in Ward C3 at PRHC.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store