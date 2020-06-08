Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday June 6th, 2020 in his 86th year. William was born in Peterborough to the late William and Agnes Logan. Beloved husband of Nancy Logan (nee Edson). Lovingly remembered by his in-laws Stephen and Karen Edson. Private family arrangements. If desired, donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 8, 2020.