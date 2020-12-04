1/1
William John Courtney "Court" ROBSON
Passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with his family by his side, at the age of 76. Court was the loving husband of Lynda Robson (nee Jopling) of 53 years. Proud dad of Paul Robson and Penny Robson (Lee Richardson). Proud papa to his grandson Walker Richardson. Survived by his sister Karen (Howard) Forbes, sister-in-law Peggy (Burt) Junkin, brother-in-law Bain Jopling, and cousin Keith (Helen) McConkey. Court is predeceased by his parents Jack and Alice Robson. He will be dearly missed by his cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. As per William's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, or a charity of one's choice online or through the funeral home. Condolences may be made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 4, 2020.
