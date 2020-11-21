It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jack Sarginson, 78 years, who died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for the past 6 years. Son of the late Bill and Luebelle Sarginson of Bancroft Ontario. Brother to Norma-Jean Scheffee (nee Sarginson), Brother-in-law of Grant Scheffee, Uncle to Glenn Scheffee, all predeceased of Haliburton Ontario. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Winnie, his sons Bill, Kevin, Bruce, Keith (predeceased), his Grandsons Keith, Carter, Brandon, and grand-daughter Amy, his nephews Bill, Mike, and Tony Scheffee. He will also be missed by his furry friend Ms. Chevy. Dad was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish with his friends, sons, and grandkids, in the great French River area. He enjoyed retirement from a career in the MNR of 33 years, he then formed his own consulting company JSW Co. buying and selling hardwood/veneer logs throughout Ontario, Quebec, and Wisconsin areas. He had made many lasting friendships throughout his career, and in the French River area. He enjoyed his Grandchildren, following Keith and Carter from learning to skate to playing hockey for the Coniston Flames. Jack was proud to attend Brandon's graduation at Lakehead University. He loved to hear his granddaughter's voice, attended her high school musical concert where she was lead singer, and was so happy she won Peterborough Idol. Dad and Mom enjoyed their home away from home for 28yrs at Watson's camp on Manitoulin Island. They shared many campfires with their friends at the camp and enjoyed great fishing in the area. A small private ceremony will be held for Dad at the Espanola Cemetery at a future date. We would like to thank all the nurses under Dr. Cano of the Northeast Cancer Center who took great care of Jack, and whom he had liked to tease. Also, a big thank-you to the nurses at Bayshore Homecare, who took good care of Dad while he was at home. Our family is asking for donations to be made in Jack's name to the Northern Cancer Foundation: https://www.ncfsudbury.com/donations/miles-against-cancer/
or, to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger's Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com
. Gone but not forgotten, to his happy hunting and fishing grounds