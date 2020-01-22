Home

Peacefully at The Bridge Hospice in Warkworth on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Whitney). Loving father of Phyllis (John), Marie (Murph), Carol (Vince), William (Nancy) and Lenard. Dear grandfather of T.J., Kathy, Angela, Dan, Mark, Jamie, Leanne, Jason, Leonard and David. Proud great grandfather and great great grandfather of many. William was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. A visitation will be held at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 Monaghan Road South, Peterborough on Sunday, January 26th from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 12 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Bridge Hospice in Warkworth. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020
