Peacefully and surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Lakefield Extendicare in his 87th year. Cherished husband of Ruth (nee Hickson) for 62 years. Loving father of Kimberly, Craig (Cathy), and Cheryl (Rich). Proud Papa of Torin (Justin) and Brayden (Mitchell). Jack is survived by his brother Barry Whitnell and sister-in-law, Shirley Hickson. Predeceased by his parents William "Bill" and Mabel Whitnell (nee Morrison). Jack was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Jack's love of country music and his harmonious voice was complemented by his self-taught ability to play guitar and a variety of instruments. He was a Mason, a Shriner, a past President of the Peterborough Shrine Club and a member of the Orange Lodge. He was a retired employee of GE for 30 years, following which he drove a bus for Stewart travel. In October 2015, Jack was recognized as a 50 year member of the Ontario Antique Automobile Association. A private family service will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to the team at Lakefield Extendicare for their care and kindness. Charitable donations would be appreciated by the family to the Peterborough Chapter of the Parkinson's Society, Diabetes Canada or Shriner's Children's Hospital of Canada. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com. Honouring a life That was simple and steady He was one of a kind And we miss him already.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 31, 2020