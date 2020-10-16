1/1
William "Roy" Knight
Roy passed peacefully away in Kitchener on October 8, 2020 in his 97th year. He is survived by his daughters Brenda Peets (Brian}, Nora (Mike), Lucy, Amy, Lorna, and Teresa. He was predeceased by his loving wife Lois in 2004 after 59 years of marriage and by his daughter, Holly. He joined the army in 1943 and on demobilization, graduated as a mechanical engineer. In 1948 he joined De Laval, a Peterborough company supplying the dairy industry. He became the senior engineer responsible for design and production, of large storage tanks. In 1984 he moved to Regina and then to Kitchener. Here he decided to open his own business. He developed methods to repair damaged tanks on site, thus saving the costs of replacement and lost production. He became well known across Canada for his services which he offered until in his late 80's Roy enjoyed fishing, golf and square dancing and playing Bridge. He was a keen curler and was an enthusiastic Skip. He was still curling in his 90's. He was a longtime attender at the annual dinners of the De Laval Silver Circle He enjoyed the last 15 years with his loving partner Evelyn Shantz whom he met while volunteering at the local Court House. She has cared for him during his developing dementia and was with him when he passed.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 16, 2020.
October 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I smile in memory of June phone calls from Roy, offering to lawn bowl with me when I was a beginner. He was always honest in his compliments on my shots.
Bev Hitchman
Friend
