It is with profound sadness, that the family of William Leslie Pyle shares the news of his passing on March 19, 2020 after a 21-year journey with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. He was lovingly surrounded by his best friend and cherished wife, Penny (nee Quade), and several members of his family, after being brought home from hospital just an hour beforehand to fulfil his wishes. He was immensely proud to be a father and grandfather. He adored his children Paul (Nicole), Darren (Janet), Adam (Jayleen), Christina (Brent), Dawn (Hylton), Jennifer (Jeremy) and Justin (Jessica), and his grandchildren, Jami, Griffin and Sydney; Alexi, Josh and Cole; Michelle, Dominic, Jennifer and Zoe; Brandon, Aidan, Tanner and Sierra; and baby Hailey. Bill embraced Penny's children, Meagan, Michael and Stacey, as his own and was honoured to be "Gampa Bill" to Annika and Avery. He treasured his new mother-in-law, Marion Quade, and she, him. He was a devoted brother-in-law to Wayne Vint, brother of Bill's former wife, Kathy. Bill and Kathy shared a happy marriage for 17 years before Kathy passed away in 2016. He was the beloved son of Leslie Pyle and Audrey Wells; brother to Robert (Anne) and Brad. Bill fought valiantly from the very onset of his disease and lived his life with courage and authenticity to the very end. He was a wonderful, gentle and caring man. Bill was the finest example of what a gentleman should be; he was selfless, giving, resourceful and compassionate and he was unconditional and limitlessly invested in friendships. Alan, Steve, Aaron and Peer were just a few of Bill's friends whom he loved as family. He demonstrated every day the values and morals of his faith and inspired others to do the same. He was admired throughout his 32-year career as a Commercial Realtor with Century 21 United and retired this past January, at the age of 71. Bill was consistently a top producer in the firm with this past year being his best year ever. In addition to his busy professional and personal life, Bill devoted much time to community endeavors. This includes his extensive involvement in the redevelopment of Mount St. Joseph into The Mount Community Centre. Music was just one of Bill's special gifts and listening to Bill play his harmonica was both a privilege and a joy. He often played at The Grove with his friend and Pastor, Steve Kennedy, or sang at home in the kitchen with Penny as they prepared meals. Bill embraced life and eagerly married Penny in July 2019. He was often heard to say that his wedding day was the best day of his life. Their time was too short, but their love rich. This beautiful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and he will be missed beyond words. "Well done though good and faithful servant." Mathew 25. Rest in peace our darling Bill. In keeping with Bill's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. Donations to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or The Mount Community Centre would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 25, 2020