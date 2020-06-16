It is in loving memory that we announce the passing of William "Bill" Angus Pennock, age 87, on June 11 2020 in Cobourg. Bill was married to his beloved wife of 64 years, Patricia Jean Pennock. He and Pat enjoyed a beautiful life with many summers at the family cottage. They retired in Lakefield where they spent lots of time with family, enjoying golf, and many neighbourhood gatherings in the garage. Bill was born in Windsor on June 29, 1932. He worked as a firefighter for the Scarborough Fire Department for 30 years. Bill was a great man and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Bill is predeceased by his wife Patricia Jean Pennock who passed in December of 2017. Bill is survived by his son Clifford (Carolyn) Pennock and daughter Nancy (Joe) Demarco; Grandchildren Sean (Alyssa) Pennock, Ryan Pennock, Paul Demarco, and Nick Demarco; and great grandchildren Ava Pennock, and Sloan Pennock. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the nurses at the Northumberland Hills Hospital for watching over him. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Condolences may be made to CommunityAlternative.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 16, 2020.