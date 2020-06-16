William "Bill" PENNOCK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is in loving memory that we announce the passing of William "Bill" Angus Pennock, age 87, on June 11 2020 in Cobourg. Bill was married to his beloved wife of 64 years, Patricia Jean Pennock. He and Pat enjoyed a beautiful life with many summers at the family cottage. They retired in Lakefield where they spent lots of time with family, enjoying golf, and many neighbourhood gatherings in the garage. Bill was born in Windsor on June 29, 1932. He worked as a firefighter for the Scarborough Fire Department for 30 years. Bill was a great man and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Bill is predeceased by his wife Patricia Jean Pennock who passed in December of 2017. Bill is survived by his son Clifford (Carolyn) Pennock and daughter Nancy (Joe) Demarco; Grandchildren Sean (Alyssa) Pennock, Ryan Pennock, Paul Demarco, and Nick Demarco; and great grandchildren Ava Pennock, and Sloan Pennock. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the nurses at the Northumberland Hills Hospital for watching over him. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Condolences may be made to CommunityAlternative.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved