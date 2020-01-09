|
|
At home surrounded by love and family on January 3, 2020 in his 66th year. Loving partner and companion of Pamela MacDougall. Dear father of Kerri DeMara (Troy) of Peterborough, Scott Graham of Cardiff, and Sarah (Mike Berstling) Walker of Edmonton. Cherished grand dad of Mackenzie and Logan. Dear son of Edith Mildred Graham and the late Robert Allan Graham. Brother of Catherine Graham of Kelowna. Bill's life was full of love, laughter, and service. Love for his family and his friends and a deep sense of commitment and service to his community. He was a champion of local organizations dedicated to improving our lives and strengthening the connections we have to each other. Community Care Peterborough, the Peterborough-Kawartha and Peterborough Rotary Clubs, Crimestoppers, Hospice Peterborough and most recently the Mount Community Centre are just a few of the many organizations he was active with. Bill inspired those around him to dream bigger and to reach deeper, proving that one person can make a difference. Through Bill's love of all things to do with boating and water, he made many long lasting friends. Friendships that led him on adventures both near and far, eventually leading him to the Trent Severn Antique Boat Club which fostered his passion for boating and brought many good times and happy memories. Sincere thanks to Dr. Geoff Grieves, Dr. John Beamish, palliative care nurses from St. Elizabeth, Sarah, John, David and Jeff for their caring and support. Friends will be received at the COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Monday January 13th, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm, Celebration of Life to be held Tuesday January 14th, 2020 1:30pm at THE MOUNT COMMUNITY CENTRE, 1545 Monaghan Road, Peterborough. In memory of Bill, if desired, donations may be made to the Mount Community Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com