(Long time Transport Truck and Coach Bus Driver): At Peterborough Regional Health Centre surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in his 76th year. Bill, beloved husband of Lily. Loving and devoted father of Patrick (Linda), Michael, Jamie, James (Laura), and Kathleen Hahn (Anthony). Sadly missed by his nine grandchildren. Dear brother of Donald (Evelyn, predeceased), Nancy Cavanagh, and predeceased by his sister Joan and brother James. Loving son-in-law of Lucia Arellano and brother-in-law of Ema Ramos (Bob). Remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Patrick Cavanagh and Irene Garvey. Visitation at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Friday, June 19th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (wearing of masks, or face coverings, by everyone is mandatory). Funeral Mass in St. Anne's Church on Saturday, June 20th at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Randy Foster officiating. Cremation to follow. In light of current public health restrictions, the Cavanagh family would understand if you didn't wish to attend the visiting or Mass in person, but would welcome messages of condolence. A graveside service in St. Peter's Cemetery with a public reception following will be held at a later date. In memory of Bill, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 17, 2020.