At PRHC on Thursday, January 2, 2020 with his family present. Bill was a retired partner of Milkway Transport, previous owner of Hazlitt Transport and a member of various antique car clubs in the Peterborough area. Beloved husband of Peggy for 55 years. Dear father of Jay Hazlitt (Kerri) and Mark Hazlitt (Kris). Predeceased by Thomas Hazlitt. Cherished grampa to Katelyn, Kristen, Sydney and Callie. Son of the late Mary and Harold Hazlitt and step-son of the late Walter Middlebrook. Predeceased by step-brothers Robert Middlebrook and Bruce Brigham. The late Bill Hazlitt will be resting at the Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, Ontario, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 2:30 p.m. If desired, condolences to the family or donations to the PRHC may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca or by calling 705-740-0444.