Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Hazlitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas "Bill" Hazlitt

Add a Memory
William Thomas "Bill" Hazlitt Obituary
At PRHC on Thursday, January 2, 2020 with his family present. Bill was a retired partner of Milkway Transport, previous owner of Hazlitt Transport and a member of various antique car clubs in the Peterborough area. Beloved husband of Peggy for 55 years. Dear father of Jay Hazlitt (Kerri) and Mark Hazlitt (Kris). Predeceased by Thomas Hazlitt. Cherished grampa to Katelyn, Kristen, Sydney and Callie. Son of the late Mary and Harold Hazlitt and step-son of the late Walter Middlebrook. Predeceased by step-brothers Robert Middlebrook and Bruce Brigham. The late Bill Hazlitt will be resting at the Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, Ontario, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 2:30 p.m. If desired, condolences to the family or donations to the PRHC may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca or by calling 705-740-0444.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -