Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Sue Taylor of Curve Lake in her 68th year. Sadly missed by her spouse John Corbet. Survived by Annie May Wright and George Robinson. Lovingly remembered by all of her Taylor family in Curve Lake and Rama. Predeceased by her husband Kenny Taylor. Cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to a committal service at Curve Lake Cemetery on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020