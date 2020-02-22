Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Diane "Sue" TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Diane "Sue" TAYLOR Obituary
Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Sue Taylor of Curve Lake in her 68th year. Sadly missed by her spouse John Corbet. Survived by Annie May Wright and George Robinson. Lovingly remembered by all of her Taylor family in Curve Lake and Rama. Predeceased by her husband Kenny Taylor. Cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to a committal service at Curve Lake Cemetery on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -