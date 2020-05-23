Oct. 6, 1959 - May 21,2020 (age 60) It is with such deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Yvonne, daughter of Alida (van Dijk) and Joseph van der Vegt. She was more than an amazing Mom to Andrew, Justin and Wesley, her sons, whom she adored and cherished endlessly and who miss her immensely. Yvonne is also greatly missed by her loving partner of many wonderful years, John Okonski with whom she travelled the world. She is the very much loved sister of Maria (Wally), Margaret (Grant) and Joseph (Kelly) and will be so deeply missed. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Employee of Trent University. Graduate of St.Claire College (Windsor) and St. Peter High. Donations to a charity of your choice or the cancer support program "Looking Good and Feeling Better" at lgfb.ca would be appreciated by the family. There will be a private interment of cremation. Yvonne fought bravely with the beast called ovarian cancer for 12 years. She never gave up hope and showed us all how to be strong and determined always. She fought with such class, dignity and positivity, and refused to be defeated. She continued to work, take care of her sons and travelled extensively with John even while having the fight of her life. She never allowed herself to be defined or limited by it. Each day was a hopeful new day. She lived her life to the fullest and kept all of her family forever hopeful. Even so, her death at this time came so unexpectedly and suddenly. We miss you Yvonne. We love you. We will always keep you in our hearts. Until we meet again. Rest in blessed peace. And may eternal light shine upon your beautiful soul.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 23, 2020.