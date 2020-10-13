1/1
Atkins
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Steven Atkins, 65, of Bremen, passed away at 5:42 pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Paul was born on September 11, 1955, the son of the late Lee and Letha (Price) Atkins. He is survived by daughter, Jesi Atkins; sister, Gail Atkins; niece, Melissa Wilson and great nieces, Shaelyn and Alivia. Paul was a devoted father. He and Jesi spent a lot of quality time grilling out, going to restaurants and shopping together. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting and riding his Harley Davidson. He was also an excellent woodworker. After a career in the RV Industry, he enjoyed the past four years participating in competitive shooting, bringing home 1St place in his class a number of times. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mishler Funeral Home
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved