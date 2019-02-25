Resources More Obituaries for Baker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Baker

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers David Thomas Baker

June 27, 1925 - February 24, 2019



David Baker, a longtime Culver resident, a retiree from the Culver Academies and 25 year veteran of the U.S. Army, died Feb. 24.

David was born June 27, 1925 in Granite Falls, Minn. to Maude and Ralph Baker, a rural mail carrier. School was an essential part of his youth; he lived a few blocks from the Granite Falls Public Schools and attended school there for 12 years, graduating as Valedictorian in 1943.

His boyhood was filled with sports; football, basketball, baseball, and track. He was co-captain of his basketball team.

Upon graduating, he was accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He was honored to be a Distinguished Graduate in 1946.

He initially trained in the Field Artillery at Fort Sill, Okla., and then went to Germany as part of the Occupation Army. His unit, First Infantry Division, soon began training for the cold war.

After that he was sent to Purdue University where he earned a MS degree in Physics. He then went to West Point where he taught physics in Electrical Engineering for 4 years. Following that he had assignments at Fort Sill, Command and Staff College, South Korea and at the US Army Headquarters in the Pentagon, where he was the Nuclear Weapons Effects staff officer.

During this assignment he met Mary Eldredge and they were married at the Arlington Unitarian Church in 1964. They now have three grown children: Douglas (Anne) of Plymouth, Sara (Pete) Russel of Wanatah, and Laura (Matthew) Hunter of Carmel and three grandchildren: Martha, Thomas and Charlotte Hunter.

He had another overseas assignment in Germany before returning to the Pentagon to the Defense Atomic Support Agency. He retired as a Lt. Col. In 1971 receiving the Legion of Merit.

He came to Culver and taught Physics at Culver Academies for 21 years. David was involved in tennis and golf, coaching the CGA Tennis Team to State Finals in 1982.

He was involved in civic affairs, serving on both the Town Council and the Union Township Advisory Board for two terms each.

All his life, David has been a participant and a fan of sports, he has pursued his intellectual interests in science. Due to his liberal beliefs for this country, he had been a loyal Democrat. In this last 50 years he has been an enthusiastic supporter of the town of Culver, the Academy, and the people therein.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m. at the Culver Memorial Chapel with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Culver Summer Schools. Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries