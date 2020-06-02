Donald Deloss Baker

October 30, 1925 - May 23, 2020



Donald Deloss Baker, age 94 passed away on May 23. Don was born on Oct. 30, 1925 in Etna Green, to the late Raymond and Gayle Baker.

On June 4, 1946 he married the love of his life, Betty Louise Lemler. They began their married life in Bourbon then soon moved to Plymouth where they owned and operated Baker's Grocery from 1952 to 1963.

In 1963 Don moved his family to Lake of the Woods in Bremen and began selling life insurance for Western Southern Life in South Bend. He soon began selling all lines of insurance for Ward Myers Insurance and then Thompson Wiseman Insurance also of South Bend. Don opened his own independent insurance agency, the Don Baker Agency in 1972 in downtown Bremen all while proudly serving two terms as Marshall County Commissioner. He retired in 1993, purchased a winter home in Florida and spent many happy years vacationing with Betty. He always enjoyed fishing, golfing, working in his flower beds and being outdoors whether he was in Florida or Indiana.

Don is survived by his wife, Betty and children Andy and Judy (Martin)Baker of Sarasota, Fla., Kris and Norma (Jordan) Baker of Gloucester Point, Va., Ben and Kim (Clark) Baker of Bremen and Mike and Molly (Baker) McDermott of Russiaville. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are one sister and one brother, he is survived by one brother Raymond Baker of Etna Green.

Don will be missed by many and was a true blessing to his family & friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Church of Christ in Bremen later this summer. A private service will be held for the family before the Celebration.



