1/1
Banning
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Banning
October 5, 1938 - August 29, 2020

John A. Banning, 81, passed away on Aug. 29, at 8:30 a.m. at his home, surrounded by family. John was born on Oct. 5, 1938 to Earnest and Thelma (Allen) Banning in Warren County. After graduating from Williamsport High School, John spent time exploring California and then he joined the United States Air Force.
After his commitment to his country, John returned to Indiana and met the love of his life, Marsha Lindvall. John and Marsha were married on April 24, 1965. They were blessed with a daughter, Laura Elizabeth, on Oct. 16, 1965. Marsha and Laura were John's number one priorities. John was a dedicated 50-year member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 172. He worked very hard to obtain the position of field superintendent. John expected everyone on his crew to work hard and he led by example. He worked just as hard as each person on the site. After a short battle with cancer, John lost his best friend and life partner. Marsha passed away on January 24, 2012, and he missed her every day. John was a member of the American Legion Post 27, The Moose Lodge #741 and Phi Delta Kappa.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Banning Mann (Kevin Bridgman), his grandchildren Chelsie (Tim) Sharp, Cole (Marissa) Mann, great grandchildren Lauren Elizabeth Sharp, Andrew Weatherford Sharp and Kane Allan Mann. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles (Nancy) Banning, Gordon (Juanita) Banning, Joan Gossett, Jerry (Susan) Banning and Patricia Youman. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and infant sister (Theresa Ann Banning) and an infant brother (Everett Roy Banning).
On Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be a time to visit with the family. A celebration of Life service will start at 2 p.m. Visitation and the service will take place at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home (300 West Madison Street, Plymouth, Indiana). Dr. Sam Boys will be officiating the service.
Memorial donations can be made to: Riley Hospital for Children – Division of Pediatric Critical Care.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved