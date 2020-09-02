John A. Banning
October 5, 1938 - August 29, 2020
John A. Banning, 81, passed away on Aug. 29, at 8:30 a.m. at his home, surrounded by family. John was born on Oct. 5, 1938 to Earnest and Thelma (Allen) Banning in Warren County. After graduating from Williamsport High School, John spent time exploring California and then he joined the United States Air Force.
After his commitment to his country, John returned to Indiana and met the love of his life, Marsha Lindvall. John and Marsha were married on April 24, 1965. They were blessed with a daughter, Laura Elizabeth, on Oct. 16, 1965. Marsha and Laura were John's number one priorities. John was a dedicated 50-year member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 172. He worked very hard to obtain the position of field superintendent. John expected everyone on his crew to work hard and he led by example. He worked just as hard as each person on the site. After a short battle with cancer, John lost his best friend and life partner. Marsha passed away on January 24, 2012, and he missed her every day. John was a member of the American Legion Post 27, The Moose Lodge #741 and Phi Delta Kappa.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Banning Mann (Kevin Bridgman), his grandchildren Chelsie (Tim) Sharp, Cole (Marissa) Mann, great grandchildren Lauren Elizabeth Sharp, Andrew Weatherford Sharp and Kane Allan Mann. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles (Nancy) Banning, Gordon (Juanita) Banning, Joan Gossett, Jerry (Susan) Banning and Patricia Youman. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and infant sister (Theresa Ann Banning) and an infant brother (Everett Roy Banning).
On Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be a time to visit with the family. A celebration of Life service will start at 2 p.m. Visitation and the service will take place at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home (300 West Madison Street, Plymouth, Indiana). Dr. Sam Boys will be officiating the service.
Memorial donations can be made to: Riley Hospital for Children – Division of Pediatric Critical Care.
