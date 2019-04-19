|
Victoria J. Bellinger
May 19, 1920 - April 18, 2019
WALKERTON - Victoria J. Bellinger, 98, passed away Thursday, April 18, at Catherine Kasper Life Center, Donaldson.
Victoria was born May 19, 1920 in Crown Point, to Joseph and Victoria (Kalemba) Kuntz.
In 1943 she was married to Grant Bellinger who preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Russell Bellinger; brothers, James Kuntz and Robert Kuntz; sister, Mary Kuntz; and step-father, Harold McCann.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald (Ardene) Bellinger and Thomas Bellinger, all of Walkerton; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her dog, Molly.
Victoria was a former secretary for the Walkerton-Lincoln School System. She retired after 22 years of service from Hiler Industries as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening and growing flowers. She also enjoyed dancing and being "dressed to the nines".
A private service will be held at a later date.
Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel is handling arrangements.
To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 20, 2019