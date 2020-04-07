|
Ned Bemenderfer
March 17, 1930 - April 3, 2020
Ned Bemenderfer, born March 17, 1930 in Rochester, Indiana, peacefully went to his eternal rest from his home in South Bend, Indiana on April 3. Ned was the son of Estel and Glennie Marie Hartman Bemenderfer.
He is survived by Mildred M. ("Millie") Bemenderfer, his loving wife of 70 years. He is also survived by his sons, Todd (Judith) Bemenderfer of Mishawaka and Neil (Kathleen) Bemenderfer of Indianapolis and by ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
He was predeceased in death by his brother and two sisters and by his daughter, Beth.
Ned was a machinist and tooling engineer, and a man of extraordinary mechanical talent. He built and re-built airplanes, boats, antique automobiles, boats, model engines, appliances and about anything else. Heaven will be running just a bit smoother now.
Ned will be laid to rest in the IOOF Cemetery in Rochester, with a family memorial service to follow. Arrangements made by Johnson and Danielson Funeral Home in Plymouth, Indiana, where Ned and Millie lived for many years. Condolences can be sent to the family at Johnson-Danielson.com.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ned's name are appreciated at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka Campus, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 7, 2020