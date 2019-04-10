Maryellen Best

October 7, 1925 - April 9, 2019



NAPPANEE - Maryellen (Neterer) Best, age 93, of Sauk City, Wisc., formerly of Nappanee, died at 5:50 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, at Maplewood of Sauk prairie – Nursing Home in Sauk City, Wisc.

She was born Oct. 7, 1925 in Nappanee to Vernon R. and Ethyl (Gordon) Neterer.

On Sept. 24, 1944 she married Richard Alan Best in Nappanee. He preceded her in death Nov. 16, 2009.

Maryellen was a graduate of Nappanee High School, she was the first official welcome wagon lady for Nappanee, worked in the office for Dr. Lisle Roose as a receptionist, worked as an interior decorator at Pletcher Furniture and established and ran her own antique store "The Owl's Nest" in Nappanee. She had lived her entire life in Nappanee, until 2008 when she moved to Republic, Missouri. She moved to DePere, Wisc. for five years and then moved to Maplewood where she lived for the last five and a half years. She was an active member of the First Brethren Church, where she served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and Youth Leader.

Surviving are a son, Randall (Karen) Best, Massillon, Ohio; three daughters, Cynthia (Roger) Heckaman, Syracuse, Cathlin Stuntz, Normal, Ill., Elizabeth Keiser, Sauk City, Wisc.; grandchildren, Matthew (Angel) Best, Ben (Connie) Best, Katianne (Cory) Reinhart, Michael Heckaman, Bill (Kara) Heckaman, John Heckaman, Shana (Tim) Brownlee, Shelby (Nicole) Stuntz, Nate (Bethany) Keiser, Nick (Maria) Keiser, Kelsey Keiser; great-grandchildren, Ben Best, Matthew Best, Jacob Best, Christian Best, Chloe Best, Jackson Reinhart, Hudson Heckaman, Harrison Heckaman, Joy Heckaman, Noah Heckaman, Lucia Heckaman, Olivia Brownlee, Ella Brownlee, Caprina Keiser, Linea Keiser, Landon Keiser, Harper Keiser, Everly Keiser; and a brother-in-law, Barney Myers, Bippus.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son-in-law, Phil Keiser; brother, Gordon Neterer; and sisters, Fran Wegmiller and Karen Myer.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 12, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 13 at First Brethren Church, Nappanee. The Rev. Tom Schiefer will officiate.

Burial will be in South Union Cemetery.

