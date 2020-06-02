Buster B. Biddinger
September 12, 1950 - May 28, 2020
Buster B. Biddinger, 69, of Bremen, passed away at 10:41 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Community Hospital of Bremen. He was born on Sept. 12, 1950 in Warsaw, to the late William T. and Betty J. (Hartman) Biddinger. On May 26, 1979 he was united in marriage to Deborah L. (Dietrich) Biddinger.
Buster is survived by his wife, Deborah Biddinger; daughter, Katlyn Biddinger and son, Morgan Biddinger all of Bremen. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Billie.
Buster served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. After completing his service, he became an Arizona State Trooper. Buster served on the Bremen Police Force when he returned to this area. While working for Universal Bearings in Bremen, he completed an Associate's Degree and taught PLC classes at Ivy Tech. Buster retired from Universal Bearings in 2017.
Although Buster enjoyed building and flying RC planes, his greatest love was riding and talking about motorcycles.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
There will be no services or visitation.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.