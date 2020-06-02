Carl E. Biggs
May 24, 2020
Carl E. "Bud" Biggs, age 92 of Osceola passed away peacefully surroundedby his family on Sun., May 24, at his home in Osceola.
Bud is survived by his wife Isabelle Biggs and their children Douglas (Deb Qualls) Biggsof, Glenda Beck, Peggy Biggs, Carl (Ed) Edwin (XiaoFang) Biggs, Jr., 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
He labored hard for the Union, but family always came first.Full of sage teachings, he tended and coached children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren at ball games, not missing school functions. He was kindwith a permeating smile, zest for life, and quick wit, even to his last picnic in the sun, only a day before passing.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Thur., June 4 and one hour prior to the 1 p.m. funeral service on Fri., June 5, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. For Bud's full obit and service livestream links, please visitwww.CruzFamilyFH.com.
May 24, 2020
Carl E. "Bud" Biggs, age 92 of Osceola passed away peacefully surroundedby his family on Sun., May 24, at his home in Osceola.
Bud is survived by his wife Isabelle Biggs and their children Douglas (Deb Qualls) Biggsof, Glenda Beck, Peggy Biggs, Carl (Ed) Edwin (XiaoFang) Biggs, Jr., 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
He labored hard for the Union, but family always came first.Full of sage teachings, he tended and coached children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren at ball games, not missing school functions. He was kindwith a permeating smile, zest for life, and quick wit, even to his last picnic in the sun, only a day before passing.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Thur., June 4 and one hour prior to the 1 p.m. funeral service on Fri., June 5, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. For Bud's full obit and service livestream links, please visitwww.CruzFamilyFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.