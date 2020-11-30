Joseph Bradley Jr.

June 13, 1941 - November 20, 2020



KNOX – Joseph Bradley Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, Nov. 20. He was born on June 13, 1941 in Knox to the late Joseph and Ethel (Whitaker) Bradley Sr. and lived in the area his entire life.

On Aug. 13, 2003 in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Joe married his best friend and love of his life Cathy Tomblin who survives. He was a retired Police Officer who served faithfully for over 30 years at each police department in Starke County, but best known for this time serving the Starke County Sheriff Department. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Starke County Sheriff Posse. Joe was an avid horseman and was truly one of the last real cowboys. He loved participating in rodeos, horse shows, camping, and hunting. Most of all, Joe was a devoted family man who cherished his family.

Joe is survived by: his loving wife Cathy of Knox; two sons Quintin (Jackie) Bradley of Plymouth and Mark Bradley of Knox; one daughter Tammy (David Holdread) Craft of Knox; two grandchildren Luke Bradley of Indianapolis and Myah Craft of Knox; two brothers Harold (Fern) Bradley and Gene (Irene) Bradley all of Knox; and two sisters Arlene Willis of Florida and Jeanette Telfer of Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, two infant daughters, and one sister Loretta Ecker.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering held at a later date.

The Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel is honored to be entrusted with Joe's care and arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store