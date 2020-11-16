1/1
Buchtel
1928 - 2020
Thomas Jack Buchtel
July 1, 1928 - November 12, 2020

Thomas Jack Buchtel passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Miller's Merry Manor in Culver.
Jack was the second of three sons born to Arthur and Florence (Reed) Buchtel. Born in Middlebury, on July 1, 1928, he worked in his father's bakery until the family moved to Plymouth in 1952. On Dec. 24, 1948, he married Charlotte Ann Yoder of Goshen. Charlotte would pass away on April 19, 1995, after 40 years of marriage.
Jack will be remembered by many as part of the Buchtel and Sons Hardware team. He worked for many years along side his father and his brother Jay at the family business. Jack never knew a stranger and he always had a story to tell. He had a love for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Many trips were taken to Nebraska hunting and he loved to fish at his "hot spot" the Archery Range. He was lucky enough to retire at the age of 55 and he enjoyed every minute of it.
Jack is survived by his two sons, James (Debra) of St. Joe, Michigan and Donald (Debra) of Plymouth. Indiana. There are four grandchildren: April Buchtel, Marc ( Fiancée Danielle) Buchtel, Elizabeth (Brent) Beissler, Emily (Mike) Kershner, Five great-grandchildren: Elaina & Henry Beisslerm and William, Lydia and Elliott Kershner. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Charlotte and his brothers; Jay and Jerry Buchtel.
Private family services will be held.
In keeping with current Covid-19 regulations, masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing during the visitation time and graveside service. Please keep visitation conversations time sensitive due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.
Friends who wish to share condolences and/or memories may do so by visiting
www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com

Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
